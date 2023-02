Enayati Medical City Reaches EUR35M Turnover in 2022, Expects 50% Growth in 2023

Enayati Medical City Reaches EUR35M Turnover in 2022, Expects 50% Growth in 2023. Enayati Medical City, one of the largest greenfield projects on Romania’s private healthcare market, founded two years ago by doctor Wargha Enayati, ended 2022 with EUR35 million turnover, from EUR16.5 million in 2021 and expects 50% growth this (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]