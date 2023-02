Amigo & Intercost 2022 Turnover Tops EUR100M, Up 60% YOY

Amigo & Intercost, a beverage wholesaler of Odorheiu Secuiesc, Harghita county, in 2022 generated turnover of above EUR100 million, up around 16% on the year, in line with company data.