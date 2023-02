SkyShowtime launches in Romania in February: pricing and titles announced

New European streaming service SkyShowtime is set to launch in Romania on February 14 as part of a bigger expansion incorporating eight new markets in Central & Eastern Europe. The other seven countries are Albania, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, and Slovakia. This (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]