Stop Contrabanda Analysis: About 110 million smuggled cigarettes seized by the authorities in 2022. Increase of illicit traffic at the Southern borders



About 110 million smuggled cigarettes were seized by the authorities in 2022 in Romania. Their total value on the black market exceeds 73 million lei. Nearly half (44%) of all the illicit seizures in 2022 were registered at the Southern borders of the country – in Constanta, Giurgiu and (...)