Romanian students participate in simulated trial against Nazi leader

Romanian students participate in simulated trial against Nazi leader. A delegation of 12 students is representing Romania in the simulated trial of Ernst Rüdin (1874-1952), author of the "racial hygiene" legislation, promoter of the Nazi program of forced sterilization, and a pioneer in the field of genetic research into the origins of mental illness. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]