Egis Leases 1,100 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest’s America House Office Building. Egis, the French engineering multinational Group, signed a lease agreement for 1,100 square meters of office space within the America House office building in Bucharest, held by U.S. investor Morgan Stanley. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]