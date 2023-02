Dacia might prepare a new small SUV model

Dacia might prepare a new small SUV model. Romanian automobile producer Dacia is reportedly exploring the idea of a small-sized SUV model similar to the Jeep Avenger (smaller than Duster), equipped with both hybrid and electric propulsion, to "fill" the gap between the electric model Dacia Spring and the future (larger) Duster version, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]