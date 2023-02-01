OMV Petrom's solidarity contribution still in limbo after EC answers some of Govt.'s questions

OMV Petrom's solidarity contribution still in limbo after EC answers some of Govt.'s questions. Romania has transposed the provisions of EU Regulations on solidarity contribution correctly, confirmed the European Commission, which asked for more details about how the national authorities have calculated the total revenues of companies potentially subject to the contribution, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]