INS: Provisional results of last census show a resident population of Romania of 19.053 million people

INS: Provisional results of last census show a resident population of Romania of 19.053 million people. The population size in 39 out of Romania’s 42 counties decreased over the past ten years between two censuses The population size in 39 out of Romania’s 42 counties decreased over the past ten years between two censuses, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]