Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The CEE property investment market returned to growth in 2022, a positive evolution mainly driven by Romania and Slovakia
Feb 1, 2023
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The CEE property investment market returned to growth in 2022, a positive evolution mainly driven by Romania and Slovakia.
The total volume invested in income-producing real estate assets – office, retail, logistics and industrial spaces and hotels – in the Central and Eastern Europe returned to growth last year, a positive evolution mainly driven by the activity recorded in Romania and Slovakia. Romania benefitted (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]