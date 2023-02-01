eMAG Borrows almost EUR70M from Alpha Bank to Build 100,000-Sqm Logistic Hub in Hungary

eMAG, the biggest online retailer in Romania, has got long-term funding worth almost EUR70 million from Alpha Bank, which will support the construction of a state-of-the-art logistic center near Budapest, Hungary, with a capacity of as much as 120,000 square meters, an over EUR100 million