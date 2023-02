CITR: Over 6,700 Companies Went Insolvent in 2022, Up 10% YOY

More than 6,700 companies entered insolvency in 2022, up 10% from 2021, but just 67 of them are major companies with assets of above EUR1 million, flat from the previous year, reveals a survey by insolvency specialist CITR. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]