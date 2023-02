Electroaparataj Temporarily Cuts Production, Suspends Labor Contracts for Most Employees

Electroaparataj Temporarily Cuts Production, Suspends Labor Contracts for Most Employees. Electroaparataj Targoviste, a marker of electrical equipment and electrotechnical accessories, has announced that during the February 1-28 period it will substantially reduce its activity and suspend labor contracts for most (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]