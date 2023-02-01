Deloitte: Inflation, Workforce Challenges, Cyber Risks To Impact Real Estate Companies' Revenues In 2023

Deloitte: Inflation, Workforce Challenges, Cyber Risks To Impact Real Estate Companies' Revenues In 2023. Revenues of commercial real estate companies (commercial spaces, business centers and offices, logistics premises) will be impacted this year mainly by persisting high inflation, workforce challenges, cyber risk, and climate-related regulations, according to the Deloitte 2023 Commercial Real (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]