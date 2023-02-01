Speaker Ciolacu, still confident the current governing coalition can continue even after the 2024 elections



The chairman of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday that he is convinced that the current governing coalition can continue its activity even after the 2024 elections. “We all saw how much Romania had to gain by having this political stability. It is obvious (...)