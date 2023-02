Universal Robots: Romania to Lose Over 2.7M Workers by 2050

Universal Robots: Romania to Lose Over 2.7M Workers by 2050. The shortage of skilled workers has been a problem affecting European manufacturers for several years, and estimates show that by 2050 the European labor market will lose 91 million employees, of which over 2.7 million in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]