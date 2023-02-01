USR, Force of the Right table simple motion against Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode



USR, Force of the Right table simple motion against Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode.

Save Romania Union (USR) and Force of the Right deputies tabled on Wednesday in the plenary sitting a simple motion against Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode, titled “Romania deserves better than thieves in public office”. “In accordance with the provisions of Article 112 of the Constitution of (...)