Education trade unionists expect solution from Government related to demotivating wage in the system

Education trade unionists expect solution from Government related to demotivating wage in the system. Education trade unionists are expecting a technical solution from the Government next week, regarding the problems generated by the demotivating wage of the non-teaching staff, first of all, but also of the teaching staff. “We had a meeting at the Government with the team appointed by Mr. prime (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]