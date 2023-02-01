 
Romaniapress.com

February 1, 2023

ForMin Aurescu, Estonian counterpart Reinsalu address Romania’s accession to Schengen, security situation in region
Feb 1, 2023

ForMin Aurescu, Estonian counterpart Reinsalu address Romania’s accession to Schengen, security situation in region.

An exchange of views with an emphasis on the accession process of Romania to the Schengen area, the state of bilateral relations, as well as current issues on the international and security agenda are the topics addressed on Wednesday by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, in a (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Egis is moving its Romanian offices to the America House office building in Bucharest Egis, the French engineering multinational Group, has signed a lease agreement for 1,100 sqm in America House, a landmark office building located in Bucharest's Victoriei Square. Egis will move its headquarters in Romania to America House in the summer of 2023. “We welcome Egis, a well-known (...)

Romanian History Museum: Dacian Limes nominated for inclusion on UNESCO heritage list The nomination file of the Dacian Limes was submitted to UNESCO on January 31 for inclusion on the World Heritage List, the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR) announced, News.ro reported. “The Dacian Limes, the longest land Roman border sector of Europe, has become a very complex, (...)

SanoPass Partners Up With UPfit.cloud Romanian medtech startup SanoPass integrates into the platform it manages a solution through which more than 50,000 users of medical and fitness services will have real-time access to all group activities across more than 180 fitness clubs that use the UPfit.cloud (...)

Study: Corporate Red Tape, Duration Of Hiring Process Prompt Candidates To Reject First Job Offer Corporate bureaucracy and the longer duration of the internal recruitment process cause candidates to change their minds upon receiving the first job offer (44% in 2022 compared to 42% in 2021) and this situation occurs particularly at candidates under the age of 40, according to an Arthur Hunt (...)

Romanian tech company AROBS enters Polish market with SYDERAL Polska acquisition Romanian technology company AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS) announced on February 2 that it acquired the majority stake, of 94%, in SYDERAL Polska. The company from Gdansk, Poland, specializes in developing products and technologies for quantum and optical communication, onboard data (...)

Report: Impact Of Labor Shortage Crisis Felt Across Europe With over 2.7 million working-age people in Romania expected to exit the workforce by 2050, and 91 million in the whole Europe, according to UN Word Population Prospects, the effects of labor shortage are already felt across the (...)

Romanian Companies Fail In Transparency Over ESG Reporting Global ESG Monitor – GEM, world leader in analyzing how clearly big companies communicate their ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) reporting reveals that Romanian corporations significantly trail their global peers when it comes to the reporting of non-financial ESG (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |