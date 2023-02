Romania Forex Reserves Grow To EUR50.2B On Jan 31, 2023 Vs Dec 2022

Romania Forex Reserves Grow To EUR50.2B On Jan 31, 2023 Vs Dec 2022. Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR50.2 billion on January 31, 2023, higher by EUR3.56 billion versus December 2022, central bank data showed Wednesday (Feb 1). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]