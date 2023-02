Door and Window Trim Maker Barrier Made EUR15M Investments in 2022

The Bacau-based door and window trim manufacturer Barrier, owned by Adrian Garmacea, completed investments with a total value of EUR15 million in 2022, and has set other development plans for 2023.