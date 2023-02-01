Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Bucharest Has Almost 500,000 Sqm Of Vacant Office Spaces
Feb 1, 2023
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Bucharest Has Almost 500,000 Sqm Of Vacant Office Spaces.
Approximately 500,000 square meters of office spaces are unoccupied in capital city Bucharest, reflecting a vacancy rate of 15.2%, and the highest availability is reported in the Pipera North, Center-West and Floreasca – Barbu Vacarescu submarkets, as per data from real estate consulting firm (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]