Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Bucharest Has Almost 500,000 Sqm Of Vacant Office Spaces. Approximately 500,000 square meters of office spaces are unoccupied in capital city Bucharest, reflecting a vacancy rate of 15.2%, and the highest availability is reported in the Pipera North, Center-West and Floreasca – Barbu Vacarescu submarkets, as per data from real estate consulting firm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]