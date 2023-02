Wizz Air Carried Over 8.5 Million Passengers From And To Romania In 2022

Low-cost airliner Wizz Air carried 8.5 million passengers from and to Romania in 2022 and half of them were carried from and to capital city Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]