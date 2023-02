SIF Banat-Crisana Exits Comelf Bistrita

SIF Banat-Crisana Exits Comelf Bistrita. Industrial material manufacturer Comelf Bistrita (CMF.RO) has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) is no longer a shareholder in the company as of the end of January. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]