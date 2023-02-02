PwC 2023 Global M&A Industry Trends Outlook: Global M&A market falls below record 2021 levels on recession fears, but will return to growth in the second half of 2023



In 2022, the global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market fell 17% in volume and 37% in value from its record level in 2021 due to recession fears, but will return to growth in the second half of 2023, according to PwC 2023 Global M&A Industry Trends Outlook. The values recorded... The (...)