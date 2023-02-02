AROBS Transilvania Software Buys Majority Stake in Gdansk-Based Syderal Polska

AROBS Transilvania Software Buys Majority Stake in Gdansk-Based Syderal Polska. AROBS Transilvania Software, a Romanian IT company controlled by Cluj entrepreneur Voicu Oprean, has acquired the majority stake, of 94%, in Syderal Polska, a software producer of Gdansk, with EUR1 million turnover in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]