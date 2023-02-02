2023 European Capital of Culture: Timisoara announces over 130 events for opening weekend

2023 European Capital of Culture: Timisoara announces over 130 events for opening weekend. Timisoara has prepared more than 130 events for the February 17-19 weekend, when it will officially launch its tenure as a European Capital of Culture. In total, the city in western Romania plans to host more than 1,000 events this year. The program of the opening weekend includes various (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]