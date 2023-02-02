Egis is moving its Romanian offices to the America House office building in Bucharest

Egis is moving its Romanian offices to the America House office building in Bucharest. Egis, the French engineering multinational Group, has signed a lease agreement for 1,100 sqm in America House, a landmark office building located in Bucharest's Victoriei Square. Egis will move its headquarters in Romania to America House in the summer of 2023. “We welcome Egis, a well-known (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]