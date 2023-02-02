Romanian tech company AROBS enters Polish market with SYDERAL Polska acquisition
Feb 2, 2023
Romanian technology company AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS) announced on February 2 that it acquired the majority stake, of 94%, in SYDERAL Polska. The company from Gdansk, Poland, specializes in developing products and technologies for quantum and optical communication, onboard data (...)
