Romanian Red Cross, UiPath automate reporting of vital support for Ukrainian refugees

Romanian Red Cross, UiPath automate reporting of vital support for Ukrainian refugees. Romanian-born business automation company UiPath recently announced that it has supported the Romanian Red Cross (RRC) in digitizing and automating the reporting of donations collected by the organization for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees in Romania. The war in Ukraine has created the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]