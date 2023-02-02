(P) Open Days event at King’s Oak British International School - Come and discover what sets us apart!



(P) Open Days event at King’s Oak British International School - Come and discover what sets us apart!.

This goes to all the parents out there who are dealing with what can be such an emotional and complex process: finding the best learning and developing environment for your child. And there is certainly a school to suit each and every child! From Monday, the 6th to Thursday the 9th of (...)