Andrew Tate and brother Tristan remain in prison after Bucharest court rejects appeal

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan remain in prison after Bucharest court rejects appeal. The Bucharest Court of Appeal decided on Wednesday, February 1, that brothers Tristan and Andrew Tate are to remain in detention, rejecting the appeal for their release. The decision is final. The Tate brothers were arrested on December 29, after police searched their residence and those of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]