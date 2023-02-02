Railway company CFR launches tender for modernization of Bucharest’s main train station

Railway company CFR launches tender for modernization of Bucharest’s main train station. Gara de Nord, Bucharest’s main train station, will be consolidated and modernized. State-owned railway company CFR SA said earlier this week that it launched the tender for the first stage of the project, worth RON 471.15 million (almost EUR 100 million). The first stage of the modernization (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]