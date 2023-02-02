President Iohannis, welcomed by Azeri counterpart Aliyev in Baku. Romgaz and Socar will sign a new contract for the delivery of Azerbaijani natural gas to Romania



President Iohannis, welcomed by Azeri counterpart Aliyev in Baku. Romgaz and Socar will sign a new contract for the delivery of Azerbaijani natural gas to Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis was received on Thursday by his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, at the Zugulba Presidential Palace in Baku. The Romanian head of state, who is on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, was welcomed with military honors. The delegation accompanying President (...)