Banca Transilvania Enters Top 300 of 2023’s Brand Finance Banking 500. Banca Transilvania, the leading lender in Romania, is among the 300 most valuable banking brands in the world this year, where it climbed to 297 from 302 in 2022, according to Brand Finance Baking 500 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]