Online Fashion Retailer Answear Expects 20% Growth in Sales in 2023. Polish-held online retailer Answear, which has a presence in Romania since 2015, aims to increase local sales by 20% this year compared with 2022, when its biggest growth, 40% was recorded in the second half. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]