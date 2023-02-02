Speedwell Gets EUR24.3M Loan From BRD To Erect Two New Residential Buildings In Timisoara



Belgian real estate developer Speedwell has contracted financing worth EUR24.3 million from BRD Groupe Societe Generale in order to construct two green residential buildings in Romania’s western city of Timisoara.