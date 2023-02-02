Sphera Franchise Group Appoints Andrada Busuioc As Communications Manager

Sphera Franchise Group Appoints Andrada Busuioc As Communications Manager. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), the franchise operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, and of KFC units in Chisinau (Republic of Moldova) and Italy, has appointed Andrada Busuioc to the position of Communications (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]