JYSK Seeks To Open At Least 15 Stores In Romania In 2023

JYSK Seeks To Open At Least 15 Stores In Romania In 2023. Scandinavian furniture and home products retailer JYSK continues its expansion in Romania as it plans to open at least 15 new stores and to also refurbish at least 13 older units in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]