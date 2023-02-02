JLL: Demand And Deliveries Of Industrial Spaces In Romania Still On An Upward Path
Feb 2, 2023
JLL: Demand And Deliveries Of Industrial Spaces In Romania Still On An Upward Path.
The Romanian industrial market is going through a period of significant growth and development, with the total demand for industrial space exceeding by 15.6% in 2022 the record set the previous year percent, reaching almost 1.17 million square meters of spaces leased, according to real estate (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]