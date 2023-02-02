Rolling Stock Maker Astra Vagoane Calatori Expects More Than RON400M Revenue in 2023

Rolling Stock Maker Astra Vagoane Calatori Expects More Than RON400M Revenue in 2023. Astra Vagoane Calatori, one of the biggest players on the local rolling stock market, controlled by Valer Blidar, ended last year with RON233 million revenue and expects to double this figure in 2023 as the factory will operate at full (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]