Insurance Brokerage Market Sees 23% Growth to RON1.48B in Jan-Sep 2022
Feb 2, 2023
Insurance Brokerage Market Sees 23% Growth to RON1.48B in Jan-Sep 2022.
The insurance brokerage market recorded a 23% increase in revenue from insurance distribution to over RON1.48 billion at the end of the first nine months of 2022, about RON1.35 billion of which were revenue from general insurance, data from the Financial Supervisory Authority report on the (...)
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Deloitte study: Inflation, workforce challenges, cyber risks and climate-related regulations will impact the most real estate companies' revenues this year
Revenues of commercial real estate companies (commercial spaces, business centers and offices, logistics premises) will be impacted this year mainly by persisting high inflation, workforce challenges, cyber risk, and climate-related regulations, according to the Deloitte 2023 Commercial Real (...)
Romanian President: Romgaz prolongs framework contract with Azeri company Socar
Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced on February 2 that he agreed with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, to develop bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, transport, investments, digitization, agriculture, education and culture. Specifically, he said that (...)
Two major retail chains in Romania form alliance for consolidated procurement
Romanian retail chain Profi and the local subsidiary of French group Auchan announced a partnership for negotiations, with the declared purpose of improving the bargaining power of the two networks "to the advantage of end consumers." The companies claim that the project "was designed based on (...)
Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10 mln in two bakeries
Siminel Andrei, one of the most influential businessmen in Romania, developed two bread and pastry factories in Craiova and Brăila, upon total investments of EUR 10 mln, according to Ziarul Financiar. Half of the amount comes from the European Union as structural funds, according to the (...)
OMV Petrom reports record EUR 2 bln profit for 2022
OMV Petrom, the largest company in Romania, reported revenues of RON 61.3 bln (EUR 12.5 bln), about 2.4 times higher than in 2021, and a net profit of RON 10.3 bln (over EUR 2 bln) for 2022, a record for Romanian companies. The company's officials said that, according to their estimates, OMV (...)
Romania ponders 1% turnover "solidarity" tax for large-sized companies
Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), the senior ruling partner, is seriously considering introducing a turnover tax of 1% for large-sized companies (with a turnover of over EUR 100 mln per year). According to Ziarul Financiar, the tax would cover 250 such firms in the sectors such as (...)
Logistics Space Developer WDP Budgets EUR78.5M Investment in Romania
Belgian-held logistics developer WDP will build a logistics center on an area of 6,200 square meters in Almaj, Dolj County, in a EUR4.5 million investment. The building will operate as a distribution center for the Erkut, a supplier of the car manufacturer Ford, with a factory in (...)
|