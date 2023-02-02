Insurance Brokerage Market Sees 23% Growth to RON1.48B in Jan-Sep 2022

Insurance Brokerage Market Sees 23% Growth to RON1.48B in Jan-Sep 2022. The insurance brokerage market recorded a 23% increase in revenue from insurance distribution to over RON1.48 billion at the end of the first nine months of 2022, about RON1.35 billion of which were revenue from general insurance, data from the Financial Supervisory Authority report on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]