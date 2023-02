Wetterbest Completes EUR4M Investment Scheme Started in 2021

Wetterbest Completes EUR4M Investment Scheme Started in 2021. Roofing manufacturer Wetterbest of Baicoi, Prahova county, in 2022 finalized an investment program of around EUR4 million it started in 2021 with the integration in Irish group Kingspan, which bought the company that year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]