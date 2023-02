Romanian Businessman Siminel Andrei Develops Two Bread and Bakery Factories in EUR10M Investment

Siminel Andrei, one of the most powerful businesspeople in Romania, has developed two bread and bakery factories in Craiova and Braila, involving total investment of EUR10 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]