ONV LAW: Foreign investments in Romanian companies exceeded EUR 50 bln in 2022, Netherlands was top investor. The total amount of foreign investments in Romanian companies exceeded EUR 50 billion in 2022, according to data from the National Trade Registry Office analyzed by ONV LAW. The top 3 sources of foreign investment were the Netherlands (EUR 9.3 billion), Germany (EUR 5.4 billion), and Austria