TeraPlast Group’s growth prospects were not affected by the challenges of 2022

TeraPlast Group’s growth prospects were not affected by the challenges of 2022. 2022 was the second-best year in the history of TeraPlast Group, after the record levels of 2021. The group also completed the implementation of the most ambitious investment plan in its history, becoming the largest polymer processor in Central and Eastern Europe. TeraPlast Group has managed (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]