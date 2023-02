A look back at 2022 in terms of antitrust and what to expect in 2023



A look back at 2022 in terms of antitrust and what to expect in 2023.

Authors: Cătălin Suliman (photo), Silviu Vasile (Filip & Company) In 2022, the Romanian competition authority focused on closing important investigations, recorded the highest number of cleared mergers in recent history and set the legislative framework for new directions of action and (...)