Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Around 500,000 sq. m of office spaces are vacant in Bucharest, 50% of which being located in buildings over 15 years old



Around 500,000 sq. m of office spaces are unoccupied in Bucharest, reflecting a vacancy rate of 15.2%, the highest availability being reported in the Pipera North, Center-West and Floreasca – Barbu Vacarescu submarkets. There is still a significant discrepancy between A and B-class projects in (...)