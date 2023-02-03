Romania’s Summer Well festival returns this summer with Florence + The Machine, Yungblud in the lineup



Summer Well, one of the biggest music festivals in Romania, holds its 12th edition this summer on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest. And the organizers just confirmed the first names in the lineup: Florence + The Machine, Yungblud, Tom Grennan, 070 Shake, Lime Cordiale, and Kid (...)