Local firm Pedro Construct invests EUR 18 mln in new Bucharest office building

Local firm Pedro Construct invests EUR 18 mln in new Bucharest office building. Local company Pedro Construct, founded by Petre Niculae, launched a new office building on the local market - Politehnica Business Tower. The project in the central-west part of Bucharest required an investment of EUR 18 million. Politehnica Business Tower is the first office building (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]